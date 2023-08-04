Kelantan BN says there were occasions where a ‘poster boy’ is named but someone else is appointed to the top post instead.

PETALING JAYA: BN and PH will not name a candidate for the Kelantan menteri besar post as they do not want to be perceived as preempting Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V.

State BN secretary Alwi Che Ahmad said there were instances where a “poster boy” for a state election is named but someone else is appointed to the top state post instead, Berita Harian reported.

Most recently, Onn Hafiz Ghazi was made Johor menteri besar after the state elections last year though BN had named Onn Hafiz’s predecessor, Hasni Mohammad, as its candidate for the post.