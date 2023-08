PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says Oh Tong Keong should get the details from party president Dominic Lau.

KEPALA BATAS: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has snubbed calls by his Gerakan counterpart for an explanation for barring party president Dominic Lau from attending a ceramah held by PAS recently.

Tuan Ibrahim said there was nothing for PAS to explain as Lau had denied being chased away from the event after turning up uninvited.

He also said that Lau himself admitted that he was there to meet PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

