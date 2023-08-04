The former PKR MP says the incident between the Gerakan president and the Islamic party was merely a misunderstanding.

PETALING JAYA: A former PKR MP has accused PH of exploiting the alleged dispute between Penang PAS and Gerakan president Dominic Lau “in their favour”.

Zuraida Kamaruddin, who recently said she was considering joining Gerakan, said that the incident – which saw Lau barred from entering a PAS ceramah – was not exactly what had transpired as “depicted in the media”.

“I was there at the ceramah and I think there was a misunderstanding. PH has interpreted this issue in their favour,” she told reporters at a press conference today.

