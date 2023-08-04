He claims that residents have complained but no action has been taken by the local government.

PETALING JAYA: PN’s Bukit Gasing candidate Nallan Dhanabalan says improving the iconic Bukit Gasing hiking trail will be his utmost priority if elected assemblyman.

“Residents and hikers have complained that the trail has not been preserved or well taken care of,” said Nallan, describing the Bukit Gasing trail as the “heart of the constituency”.

The Gerakan man added that he received complaints from residents that these issues have been ignored by the former Bukit Gasing assemblyman and the city council.