SHAH ALAM: Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali promised that the coalition’s electoral pledges would be implemented the “very next day”, should it win the Aug 12 polls, in taking a dig at the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In the lead-up to the 15th general election, Anwar had promised to reduce the price of petrol in Malaysia a day after he came to power.

“If PN wins, the next day, these pledges will be implemented,” Azmin said, at the launching of PN’s Selangor manifesto.