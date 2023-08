S Arutchelvan pays tribute to regular Malaysians who have helped PSM’s campaign without expecting anything in return.

KAJANG: Unlike the other parties contesting in the Aug 12 state elections, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) does not have the luxury to spend as much funds on its campaign for the polls.

However, what it lacks in financial resources it makes up for in sincere supporters.

PSM deputy chairman S Arutchelvan, who is contesting for the Kajang seat in Selangor, expressed immense pride in these supporters who have helped the party with its election campaign without expecting anything in return.

