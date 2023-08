Two party leaders say members who are unhappy with the leadership and the current situation are likely to break ranks and either not vote or vote for PN.

PETALING JAYA: Two Umno leaders foresee acts of election sabotage from within despite party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plea for members to exercise restraint.

Umno’s woes have been well-publicised over the past year with Zahid struggling to maintain his grip on the party following numerous high-profile expulsions and suspensions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Umno leader from Selangor claimed that members were unlikely to vote for the party this time around, citing three reasons.

