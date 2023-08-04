Confident of the Malay votes, Penang Gerakan chief Oh Tong Keong is also banking on the support of Chinese voters disillusioned with DAP.

GEORGE TOWN: Oh Tong Keong looks set to discard the “shameless” label previously slapped on him by residents as he bids to secure the Pantai Jerejak state seat at the second time of asking.

Jeered and chased away when campaigning under Barisan Nasional colours for the seat in 2018, the Penang Gerakan chairman puts on a braver face this time around.

The tide appears to have turned, as more voters are warming up to Gerakan despite it being linked with Perikatan Nasional and the seemingly irresistible “green wave”.

