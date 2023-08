Multilinguist teacher, Priyankaa Loh, 26, takes on consumer advocate Ravinder Singh, 80, for a seat in the Penang state assembly.

GEORGE TOWN: An interesting facet in the four-cornered fight for the state assembly seat of Pantai Jerejak in Penang involves a battle between the youngest and the oldest candidates on show at the upcoming state election in Penang.

Muda’s Priyankaa Loh, at 26, is multilinguist with a unique background.

Her opponent, Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) Ravinder Singh, 80, is a consumer advocate who also has a keen eye on governance issues

READ MORE