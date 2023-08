The former Ketereh Umno Youth division chief says he has yet to decide his next move in politics.

PETALING JAYA: Annuar Musa’s son, Afiq Amani, has denied joining PAS following the announcement of him quitting Umno yesterday.

Afiq, who was seen wearing a green PAS vest at the press conference yesterday, said he only did so as a sign of support for PN.

According to Harian Metro, the former Ketereh Umno Youth division chief said he has yet to decide his next move in politics.