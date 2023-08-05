Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he is focused on alleviating poverty in Kedah.

JITRA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brushed off criticism levelled at him by caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor, stating that he is more focused on the state’s economic development plans.

Noting that Kedah is among the poorest states in the country, Anwar said immediate measures must be taken to improve Kedahans’ livelihood – such as by attracting investments.

“I brought investment to Kulim… They (investors) came to negotiate with me for 13 months now, not with you (caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor),” he said during a ceramah at the party’s electoral office in Kulim today.

READ MORE