Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim says the rousing welcome he received at several events in Kedah yesterday shows otherwise.

SEBERANG JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed a PAS leader’s claim that Perikatan Nasional will outdo the coalitions in the unity government at the Aug 12 polls in six states.

Brushing off PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s claim as merely “a political statement”, the prime minister said the warm reception he received from Kedahans at several events yesterday showed otherwise.

“I was in Kedah yesterday (for several events) where I received a rousing welcome. We can’t deny that. In the end, the rakyat must opt for stable politics that rejects extremism and spurs economic growth,” he said.

READ MORE