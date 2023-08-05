The coalition also vows to reduce land premiums and assessment rates by up to 50%.

PETALING JAYA: A pledge to write off water bill arrears of homeowners in Kelantan is among the 34 manifesto promises made by Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan in the east coast state.

According to Berita Harian, the unity coalition has also vowed to reduce land premiums and assessment rates by up to 50% and build an integrated public transport terminal.

The coalition, which unveiled its manifesto today, also said it will create 20,000 job opportunities in five years, build 5,000 affordable homes and abolish public parking fees throughout Kelantan.