Pulau Tikus candidate Joshua Woo says the flags put up around Jalan Burma did not obstruct nor endanger road users or pedestrians.

PETALING JAYA: Pulau Tikus candidate Joshua Woo has cried foul after discovering that several Pakatan Harapan flags put up around the constituency had been removed by unidentified parties.

In a Facebook post, Woo said the flags had been put up around Jalan Burma and did not obstruct nor endanger road users or pedestrians.

“We urge the authorities to probe the matter further so that the election campaign can proceed smoothly,” said the DAP man.