Faiz Fadzil says Fawwaz Jan is claiming credit for the projects that the former implemented in Permatang Pasir in his previous term as assemblyman.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: PH’s Permatang Pasir candidate, Faiz Fadzil, has hit out at PN’s Permatang Pauh MP Fawwaz Jan for allegedly taking credit on social media for infrastructure projects in Permatang Pasir.

Faiz, who is running for re-election in the seat, said that those projects were initiated by the PH-led state government upon his request when he was still serving as the assemblyman.

“The person who managed to get the projects here is the assemblyman who went to Komtar and reached out to the exco. But he (Fawwaz) is claiming (credit),” said Faiz at a ceramah event in Permatang Pasir.

Faiz is facing PN’s Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim in a straight fight for the seat.