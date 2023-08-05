The PN chairman wants to gather all three coalition partners in a mega ceramah in Penang.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says the dispute between Penang PAS and Gerakan president Dominic Lau is an isolated incident and is not indicative of PAS or PN’s stand.

“PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had already put out a statement to apologise,” said Muhyiddin at a press conference after launching PN’s Selangor manifesto for the next five years.

“What happened there (Penang) was a slight misunderstanding that caused a situation to arise that should have never arisen,” he said.

