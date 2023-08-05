The Bersatu deputy president said if more Malay voters had turned up in GE15, he would have been the Tambun MP.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu called on Malay voters to come out in droves on polling day, citing the time PN lost the Tambun seat in the last general election by just over 3,000 votes.

Faizal, better known as Peja, said he was saddened that only 62% of the Malay voters in the parliamentary constituency in Perak had turned up, compared to the over 90% of Chinese voters.

“If (there had been) 1% more (of the number of Malay voters who turned up), I would have been the Tambun MP,” he said. The seat was won by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.