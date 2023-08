To form the Kedah state government, PH and BN need 19 state assembly seats.

SUNGAI PETANI: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli is confident PH-BN can win at least eight seats in Kedah at next Saturday’s state polls.

“We feel that we can win eight seats after our first week of campaigning. We are halfway to winning 15 seats, but to form the state government, we need 19 seats,” he said after attending a ceramah here.

PH formed the Kedah government after winning 18 out of 36 state assembly seats in GE14, with PAS securing 15 seats and BN three.