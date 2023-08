Ti Lian Ker questions what the DAP chairman has been doing for the past 20 years.

PETALING JAYA: An MCA vice-president has questioned DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s rationale for defending the Air Putih seat in the Penang state polls, saying it made little sense.

Ti Lian Ker wondered why the former Penang chief minister only wanted to mentor newer party members now.

“What has he been doing for the past 20 years? Did he not think of mentoring anyone back then?” he told FMT.

