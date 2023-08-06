The DAP MP also tells PH and BN supporters that PN should not be underestimated.

SEREMBAN: DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has urged Negeri Sembilan voters not to take the Aug 12 state elections lightly, just because it won’t affect the federal government and Anwar Ibrahim’s position as prime minister.

The youth and sports minister urged PH and BN supporters to come out in droves to back the “unity” candidates, saying PN should not be underestimated.

“Just because you don’t see PN’s activities, don’t assume they aren’t strong. (They are) campaigning on WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok,” she told reporters after campaigning for BN’s Pertang candidate Jalaluddin Alias here.