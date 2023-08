The home minister wants to know why an approval letter was issued to the same firm that was slapped with a compound for stealing rare earth elements.

PETALING JAYA: The home minister has called on caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor to explain an approval letter given to a company that was issued a compound in January for stealing rare earth elements, or REE.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the approval letter was given to the said company on May 15, Utusan Malaysia reported.

