An NGO named 1ThirdMedia Movement in Singapore is working to ensure the postal votes would be delivered in time on polling day.

PETALING JAYA: A group of volunteers in Singapore is helping to compile and deliver the postal ballots of Malaysians voting in the six state elections on Aug 12.

According to Singapore’s The Straits Times, an NGO named 1ThirdMedia Movement based in the city-state had gathered 45 volunteers to help ensure the postal votes would be delivered in time on polling day.

It has set up 10 collecting “centres” across the island on Friday and will continue to collect ballots until Wednesday. The ballots had been sent to voters by post on July 29, and they must reach the respective returning officers by 5pm on Aug 12.

