The PKR deputy president is confident that Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional will win in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will have no problem retaining Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor in the Aug 12 state elections, Rafizi Ramli said.

In fact, the PKR deputy president expects an increase in votes in the three PH strongholds as the coalition now has the backing of BN’s supporters, Bernama reported.

“And that is why I see no issues in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. The Malay votes in these three states will surpass the numbers we need to retain them,” he was quoted as saying.

