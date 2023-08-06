The PKR deputy president responds to a challenge by his PAS counterpart for the government to arrest and charge the caretaker Kedah MB.

KUALA MUDA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said only the likes of the MACC, police and the AGC could arrest and press charges against Sanusi Nor over the alleged theft of rare earth elements in Kedah.

And the government had no say in such matters, Rafizi said in response to a challenge by his PAS counterpart, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for Putrajaya to arrest the caretaker Kedah MB.

The case has been investigated, and the decision to press charges lies with the AGC. We can’t have the prime minister issuing directives to the authorities,” he said during a ceramah at Gurun market today.