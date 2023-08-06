Michelle Ng says the poster has been taken down and that she had no intention of involving the sultan in her election campaign.

PETALING JAYA: PH’s Subang Jaya candidate Michelle Ng has apologised over an election poster featuring Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, which has since been taken down.

In a Facebook post, Ng said she had no intention of involving the sultan in her election campaign, adding that the picture used was simply the first day of Selangor’s state assembly sitting.

“Once again, we apologise and we will not repeat this mistake,” she said, in response to Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who had pointed out the poster breached election rules.