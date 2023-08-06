The Pakatan Harapan national deputy chairman says caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has maintained his focus on the state’s economic recovery post-pandemic.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo insists that Pakatan Harapan has proven itself as a reliable state government after having successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PH national deputy chairman said that caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had been focusing on the state’s economic recovery and helping its residents despite the multiple changes in the federal government over the last five years.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Selangor was one of the states that bought its own vaccines. Why? It’s because we know the pandemic can be solved with vaccination,” said the Damansara MP at a ceramah in Sepang.

