Penang PKR deputy chief Bakhtiar Wan Chik told FMT that Lee Khai Loon was in stable condition.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s Machang Bubuk incumbent Lee Khai Loon has fallen unconscious while being in what appears to be a PH office, according to a post on his Facebook page.

When contacted, Penang PKR deputy chief Bakhtiar Wan Chik told FMT that he had just spoken to Lee, who was suffering from fatigue and was now in “stable” condition.

“It’s nothing serious. He will be at a fundraising dinner tonight as scheduled,” he said.

In a China Press report, his opponent, PN’s Tan Hum Wei, wished him a speedy recovery.