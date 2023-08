The Selangor PN chairman says a similar practice was adopted when PN was the federal government.

KUALA LUMPUR : The opposition will get its elected representatives to declare their assets once they form the state government, Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali said.

Such a practice was the one adopted when they were the government, he said, alluding to Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

“If we are to form the new state government, then of course the executive will declare their assets,” he told reporters after a ceramah at UK Perdana, adding the asset declaration was not new to the coalition.