The survey by Endeavour-MGC Research Centre however concluded that PH is likely to retain Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: PN may be able to win Selangor if there is a low voter turnout among non-Malays and if a third of PH-BN’s Malay voters back the opposition coalition, a survey has indicated.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the survey by Endeavour-MGC Research Centre however found such a scenario to be unlikely.

The survey involved 1,068 people in Selangor from various ethnicities.