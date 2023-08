The veteran songstress got the thousand-strong crowd in Ampang singing their hearts out along with her.

AMPANG: Veteran songstress Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin had the crowd singing their hearts out along with her as she took to the stage at a PH-BN ceramah here tonight.

Siti, regarded as Malaysia’s number one singer, started her short set with “Bahtera Merdeka” in front of about a thousand PH and BN supporters.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was also among the crowd this evening.