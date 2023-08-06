The Rantau candidate urges political parties contesting in the state polls to allow voters to go about their daily business in peace despite the elections.

REMBAU: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged voters to disregard racial and religious sentiments played up by certain parties in the lead up to the Aug 12 state elections.

The Rantau candidate said playing with racial sentiments is dangerous for a multiracial country like Malaysia, and told all political parties to campaign in a healthy and rational manner.

“Let’s allow the people to be at ease in going about their business despite the state elections, rather than making them feel emotionally disturbed,” Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said at a press conference.

READ MORE