Hashim Jasin says PAS’s stand on the matter has long been decided and is final.

PETALING JAYA: PAS does not consider Umno its enemy or a party of infidels or non-believers, says the Islamic party’s spiritual leader Hashim Jasin.

Commenting on a viral video of an elderly woman referring to Umno as being “infidels till the end of time”, Hashim said PAS’s stand on the matter had long been decided and was final.

“It is not PAS’s view. Our stand in this matter is clear. We do not consider Umno the enemy. We reached out to be friends, but Umno doesn’t want to,” he told FMT.

