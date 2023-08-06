Bandar Utama candidate Jamaliah Jamaluddin hopes young people will vote for candidates based on merit rather than TikTok videos or peer influence.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Bandar Utama candidate has defended the Undi18 and automatic voter registration initiatives, which political observers say worked in PN’s favour in the last general election.

“A lot of people have asked me if it was the wrong decision to let 18-year-olds vote but I feel that it is a very progressive decision,” Jamaliah Jamaluddin told FMT in an interview.

“What we should work on is not whether they are too young to vote but rather how we can improve their critical thinking.

Jamilah, who is defending her Bandar Utama seat in Selangor, said political education programmes should encourage critical thinking and discourage voting along racial and religious lines.

