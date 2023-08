Jalaluddin Alias says the opposition coalition is uneasy that PH and BN are working well as a team.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias claims PN is uneasy that PH and BN are working very well as a team.

The unity displayed by the two coalitions has led the opposition to resort to personal attacks and slander, he claimed.

“The other side (PN) is unhappy seeing red and blue united,”Jalaluddin said, referring to PH and BN’s colours.

