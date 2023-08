The BN chairman says the two coalitions can retain seats and win new ones.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is optimistic that the coalition, along with Pakatan Harapan will be able to win the Selangor polls with a bigger majority.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, predicted that not only would PH-BN retain seats it won in the 14th general election, but would be able to wrest some from the opposition, Bernama reported.

“We will win more seats,” he was quoted as saying while on the campaign trail in Ijok.