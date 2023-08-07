Razarudin Husain also reminded the men in blue to maintain a high level of professionalism and keep their emotions in check on Aug 12.

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain has reminded his personnel to cast their ballots tomorrow, saying they needed to fulfil their civic duty.

The nation’s top cop also reminded police to maintain a high level of professionalism and keep their emotions in check on Aug 12, when six states go to the polls.

According to the Election Commission, the early voting in all six-state elections will involve 49,660 Malaysian armed forces personnel and 47,728 police personnel along with their spouses.