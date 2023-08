This comes less than a week after he voiced criticisms over the party’s choice of candidates for the Selangor state election.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman has quit the party, less than a week after he voiced criticism over the Perikatan Nasional component’s choice of candidates for the Selangor state election.

“I made this decision with a heavy heart. I was among the party’s first 100 members when it was set up in 2016,” he said in a statement.

Previously, Faiz questioned Bersatu’s decision to field those who were defeated in the 15th general election (GE15) in the Selangor state election.

READ MORE