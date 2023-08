The BN chairman however declined to divulge any details.

PETALING JAYA: BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said several individuals have been identified as a potential menteri besar candidate for Kelantan, if the coalition manages to win the state in the Aug 12 polls.

He said a list of names had been submitted by Kelantan Umno, but declined to divulge any details, Bernama reported.

It was previously reported that Kelantan PAS will likely name its candidate for the post after the state polls.