He reminds PH supporters that the current government needs time to navigate the various interests of the different coalitions.

PETALING JAYA: Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan has urged voters to give the unity government more time to implement further reforms.

“If it were solely up to me, I would abolish the Sedition Act immediately but we must allow this government time to navigate the various interests of the (different) coalitions.

“I am confident that we will witness more reforms,” he said during a PH mega ceramah in SS2 here today.