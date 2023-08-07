The PKR vice-president says he told the party’s former deputy president that the latter risked becoming a ‘scapegoat’ and ‘punching bag’.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari said he had warned Azmin Ali against going through with the Sheraton Move as the latter would end up being a “scapegoat” and “punching bag”.

The Sheraton Move in 2020 saw BN, Bersatu, PAS, and a faction led by Azmin, the then PKR deputy president, joining forces to topple the PH government.

Amirudin revealed his conversation with Azmin when denying a suggestion that he had not followed the latter because there were insufficient numbers to topple the Selangor administration at the time.

READ MORE