Muda’s Abe Lim responds to DAP’s Hannah Yeoh telling voters they have “everything to lose” if PH fails to retain Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: Muda’s Bandar Utama candidate Abe Lim has hit out at DAP’s Hannah Yeoh for saying that voters would only be “punishing themselves” if they choose to retract support for PH in the upcoming state elections to teach the coalition a lesson.

“That does not sound like you are taking accountability at all to me. If you lose seats, it’s because you have become complacent and that’s the power of the people. And the people’s choice is not a punishment,” Lim said at a ceramah in Taman Megah tonight.

In a two-minute video of Yeoh at a ceramah that has gone viral, the youth and sports minister told voters they have “everything to lose” if PH fails to retain Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.