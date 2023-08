AMPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim claims that German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG had raised concerns over Malaysia’s political stability and the rise of purported “extremists” in the country.

Anwar said a representative from Infineon had asked him whether he was confident that the unity government would remain intact.

“I told him, God-willing, (I would serve as prime minister for) five years uninterrupted,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman said at a ceramah here tonight.

