DAP’s J Arul Kumar claims that many people do not see the significance of state polls.

SEREMBAN: PH’s candidate for Nilai, J Arul Kumar, has urged voters to come out and vote to ensure a voter turnout of more than 80% for the state elections this Saturday.

He said achieving over 80% voter turnout would significantly bolster PH’s chances of winning the polls, based on voting patterns observed from 2008 to 2022.

“Although this is a state election and not a general election, Anwar Ibrahim will still be the prime minister, and the ministers from PH will remain, it is (still) crucial for us to secure more than 80% voter turnout to ensure a victory,” Arul stated during a ceramah.