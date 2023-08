Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad responds to Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s claim that the government can still be replaced.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says Perikatan Nasional (PN) should bury its dreams of toppling the government and instead focus on becoming a formidable opposition.

He was commenting on Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who yesterday claimed that the government can still be replaced, even with an anti-party hopping law in place.

Nik Nazmi said the opposition should have a deeper understanding of the law and the restrictions imposed, reported Utusan Malaysia.

