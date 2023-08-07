Razarudin Husain says Kedah police would have been informed of any threats if security concerns prevented the PAS leader from attending a ceramah.

PETALING JAYA: The nation’s top cop said Sanusi Nor had personal bodyguards from the police force to protect him, following claims that “security issues” had prevented the caretaker Kedah menteri besar from attending a ceramah.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said if there was indeed a threat against Sanusi, the latter’s bodyguards would have informed Kedah police chief Fisol Salleh, Bernama reported.

“But if there are candidates who feel unsafe when going on their campaigns, please lodge a report and we will investigate,” he was quoted as saying.

