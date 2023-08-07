Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden says the order may have come from PAS’s top leadership.

MERBOK: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor skipped PN’s “mega ceramah” at Taman Ria, Sungai Petani here tonight after being advised to do so over security concerns.

Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden informed the crowd of the matter at the end of his speech at the ceramah, saying the order may have come from the top PAS leadership.

“He was in KL this morning to attend a central leadership meeting. It may have been then that he was advised not to attend tonight’s ceramah,” he told reporters later.