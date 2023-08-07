Oh Tong Keong claims that PKR leaders have been silent about the Penang development, despite objections from Pantai Jerejak inhabitants.

PETALING JAYA: Pantai Jerejak Perikatan Nasional candidate Oh Tong Keong has challenged his PKR rival, Fahmi Zainol, to be clear where he stands on the Penang South Islands (PSI) reclamation project.

Oh added that PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who was also Pantai Jerejak’s assemblyman, lacked a clear stance on the matter, further noting that PKR leaders have been silent on this issue despite objections to the controversial project from constituents.

“I stand together with the people in objecting to the PSI project, and I will represent them and bring this matter to the state assembly if given the mandate on Aug 12,” he said in a media statement today.