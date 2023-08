Deputy IGP says there are no reports involving 3R issues in Selangor.

SHAH ALAM: The cops have opened 78 investigation papers into alleged electoral misconduct on the campaign trail so far, of which 20 cases are in Selangor.

Deputy IGP Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police have received no reports involving 3R issues in Selangor itself, and urged politicians to stay clear of the topic in the remaining campaign period.

“We hope that all parties will not exploit 3R issues in their campaign. If they do, we will take firm action,” he said at a press conference here.