KOTA BHARU: Women candidates fielded by Amanah to contest in Kota Lama in Kelantan, Kota Siputeh, Belantik and Sungai Limau (Kedah) as well as in Paroi (Negeri Sembilan) have the potential to win the seats, said Amanah Wanita chief Aiman Athirah Sabu.

Amanah has fielded seven women candidates in the Aug 12 state polls.

“If possible, we want all of them to win, but the five candidates have a good chance of winning,” she said, based on observations since the start of the campaigning period last week.