Pakatan Harapan communications director Fahmi Fadzil says the former prime minister should not be silent on the corruption investigation.

KLANG: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin needs to explain to Malaysians about the corruption and embezzlement case involving the registration of foreign workers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the alleged involvement of his son-in-law.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the former prime minister should not remain silent but needs to provide an immediate explanation about the case and inform the MACC about the current whereabouts of his son-in-law.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin has to answer about this issue. If (his son-in-law) is innocent, why run. He needs to answer and I challenge Tan Sri to assist the MACC to locate his son-in-law to facilitate investigations,” he said during a ceramah in Meru near here last night.

READ MORE